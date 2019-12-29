Clippers' Terance Mann: Sent to G League
Mann was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Mann was recalled by the Clippers at the start of the week but returns to Agua Caliente without seeing game action. The 23-year-old is averaging 2.4 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 9.2 minutes in his 22 NBA appearances this season.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.