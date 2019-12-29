Play

Mann was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mann was recalled by the Clippers at the start of the week but returns to Agua Caliente without seeing game action. The 23-year-old is averaging 2.4 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 9.2 minutes in his 22 NBA appearances this season.

