Mann notched seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Friday's 125-106 win at Chicago.

Mann utilized Friday's game to log his first NBA stat line with at least five points, two steals and one block. He tied Kawhi Leonard for a team-high 33 minutes, the sophomore's highest playing time since his last start on Jan. 28. Since then, Mann has averaged 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds across seven games.