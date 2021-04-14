Mann will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.
With both Paul George (rest) and Kawhi Leonard (foot) out, the Clippers will go with Mann and Luke Kennard on the wing, while Reggie Jackson starts at point guard. Marcus Morris will get the not at power forward while Ivica Zubac starts at the five.
