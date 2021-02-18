Mann will come off the bench Wednesday against the Jazz, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 24-year-old had 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during his third start of the season Monday, but he'll return to the bench with Patrick Beverley (rest) retaking the court. Mann should still see plenty of run as a reserve since Paul George (toe), Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Nicolas Batum (concussion) are out Wednesday.