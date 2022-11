Mann will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mann has performed well as a starter over the last two games, averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 30 minutes per contest. However, he'll shift to a reserve role Wednesday as Luke Kennard replaces him in the Clippers' starting five.