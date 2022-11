Mann amassed 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 win over Indiana.

Mann has now started each of his team's last four matchups and has filled in reasonably well for Paul George (hamstring). He continues to pack the stat sheet, even on days he doesn't have his best shooting touch. Mann is averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season when in a starting role (nine games).