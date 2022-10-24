Mann logged nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over nine minutes during Sunday's 112-95 loss to Phoenix.
Mann was the fifth-leading scorer for Los Angeles, indicative of an extremely lackluster showing from the Clippers. Mann hasn't exceeded 15 minutes yet across three contests.
