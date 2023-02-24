Mann is expected to come off the bench Friday against the Kings, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Mann has started in 22 of the Clippers' 23 games since the start of the calendar year, and he's been especially productive recently, scoring in double figures in six consecutive matchups. However, the Clippers recently agreed to terms with Russell Westbrook, who will join the starting lineup during his team debut Friday. Mann should still see his fair share of playing time off the bench and could rejoin the starting lineup if the team deals with injuries or if Westbrook struggles.
