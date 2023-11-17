Mann will join the starting lineup for Friday's game against Houston, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Mann came off the bench during his first four appearances of the season and averaged 4.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26.0 minutes per game. However, Russell Westbrook approached the Clippers' coaching staff about coming off the bench to establish more continuity among the first unit, so Mann will take on a starting role. The Clippers have gotten off to a slow start this year, so it's possible Mann retains a starting role if the change leads to some wins for the team.