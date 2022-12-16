Mann ended with 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-95 loss to the Suns.

Mann cobbled together easily his best game of the season, recording a double-double, including season-high totals in both points and rebounds. The Clippers were without the majority of their starting five, affording Mann all the run he could handle. While he can be streamed in on nights such as this, his long-term appeal is likely limited to deeper formats only.