Mann posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and four steals across 34 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Hawks.

Mann joined the starting lineup because Patrick Beverley (knee), Paul George (COVID-19 protocols) and Kawhi Leonard (COVID-19 protocols) were all ruled out for this game, and chances are all three players will remain out for the foreseeable future. If that's the case, Mann will be trusted with more starts and a bigger role on both ends of the court. Before Tuesday's matchup against the Hawks, Mann was averaging just 2.4 points across 9.9 minutes per game.