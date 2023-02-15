Mann notched 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 134-124 win over the Warriors.

Mann was efficient from the field and posted a strong stat line while operating as the starting point guard in this win. Even though Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are more than capable of working as primary ballhandlers, Mann has earned his right to be a starter and has been playing very well of late, scoring in double digits for a season-high five games in a row. Mann is averaging 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game across six February contests.