Mann racked up 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to Atlanta.

The Clippers elected to tinker with the starting lineup and replaced Reggie Jackson with Mann. While Mann played well, the change didn't affect the Clippers' recent fortunes. It's unclear if the switch is just a one-off based on the matchup, or a move to align with Nicolas Batum's return, but it could mean more time for Mann if Paul George (hamstring) remains sidelined.