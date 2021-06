Mann will start in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Jazz.

Mann will replace Kawhi Leonard (knee) in the starting lineup for Game 5, as Leonard's status for the rest of the series remains uncertain at this time. Mann's playing time has fluctuated with each game throughout the postseason, but he should see increased run as long as Leonard is sidelined. He averaged 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.9 minutes per game during the regular season.