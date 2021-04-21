Mann will start Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
The 24-year-old will enter the starting five Tuesday with Kawhi Leonard sidelined by a foot injury. Leonard is set to miss the next week, so Mann could receive a string of starts with a strong performance. He has averaged 11.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes across five previous starts this season.
