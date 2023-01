Mann will start Monday's game against the Heat, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (illness) ruled out, Mann will return to the Clippers' starting lineup Monday. Over Mann's first 13 starts this season, the Florida State product is averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.1 minutes per game.