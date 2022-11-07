Mann is starting Sunday against the Jazz, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mann came off the bench in his last three appearances, but he'll make his fourth start of the season since Luke Kennard (chest) is unavailable Sunday. Mann averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game over his three starts in late October.
