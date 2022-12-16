Mann will start Thursday's contest against the Suns, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Mann will earn the starting nod with Paul George (knee), Kawhi Leonard (rest), Luke Kennard (calf) and Norman Powell (groin) all sidelined. In 12 starts this season, he has averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27.6 minutes per game.
