Mann will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game in Memphis, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Kawhi Leonard won't be in attendance for Wednesday's game due to personal reasons, so Mann will start in his place alongside Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac. Across 34 starts this season, Mann has registered averages of 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.0 turnovers per contest on 53.7 percent shooting.