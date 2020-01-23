Clippers' Terance Mann: Starting Wednesday
Mann is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
With all three of Patrick Beverley, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard out, the Clippers will dig deep into the roster and roll with a starting five of Mann, Lou Williams, Landry Shamet, Moe Harkless and Ivica Zubac.
