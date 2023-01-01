Mann produced two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and one assist across nine minutes during Saturday's 131-130 loss to the Pacers.

Mann saw less than 10 minutes of playing time for the second straight game. It's clear that when the Clippers play with a full, healthy roster, the former Florida State Seminole loses a ton of usage and minutes. He's a decent streamer for when his teammates miss time, but otherwise he's providing little value this season.