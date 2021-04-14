Mann recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 126-115 win over the Pacers.

Mann continues to be a great utility player for the Clippers, capable of filling in extra minutes when almost anyone misses time. Since March, he's averaged 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.1 minutes while shooting 51.4 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from three and 80.6 percent from the free-throw line. The 48th overall pick in the 2019 Draft is certainly worth a look in dynasty and keeper formats as a flier with some long-term upside.