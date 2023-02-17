Mann finished Thursday's 116-107 win over the Suns with 26 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Mann was spectacular in the win, matching Paul George for a team-high 26 points. Despite the Clippers being relatively healthy, Mann has been able to put together his best stretch over the past two weeks. In that period he is a borderline top 50 player, putting up averages of 16.2 points to go with 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 triples. However, the biggest impact has been his efficiency from the field, as he is shooting an impressive 64.4 percent. As of right now, he is locked in as the starting point guard, and although his shooting will drop at some point, he is worth rostering, even in standard formats.