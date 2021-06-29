Mann managed four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 116-102 win over the Suns.

The 24-year-old entered the starting five with Ivica Zubac (knee) out of the lineup and posted his lowest point total since June 14. Before Monday's game, Mann was averaging 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals while shooting 63.6 percent from the field over his last six games. Los Angeles will need the second-year guard to bounce back at home in Game 6 if they want a shot at forcing a Game 7.