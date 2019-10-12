Clippers' Terance Mann: Suffers hamstring and hip injury
Mann suffered a non-serious hamstring/hip injury during Saturday's practice which may keep him sidelined for Sunday's preseason action against Melbourne United, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Considering Sunday is an exhibition, the Clippers will play it safe with Mann. In three preseason appearances thus far, he's averaging 14.8 fantasy points across 24.7 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.