Clippers' Terance Mann: Taken by Clips
Mann was selected by the Clippers with the 48th overall pick in the 2019 Draft.
Mann helped his draft stock immensely during his senior season at Florida State when he shot 39 percent from behind the arc on his way to averaging 11.4 points per game. But Mann's best trait for the next level is his hustle, as he is a great rebounding guard, averaging 6.5 boards per game last year, and a strong perimeter defender. As of now, the Clippers are fairly loaded in the backcourt, so Mann may find himself in the G League for majority of his rookie season.
