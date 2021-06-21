Mann finished Sunday's Game 1 against the Suns with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Mann was the breakout hero of the Clippers' come-from-behind win against Utah in Game 6 on Friday, but he came back down to earth Sunday, taking just four field goals and failing to get to the free-throw line in 27 minutes. Even with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for the foreseeable future, Mann will likely be something of a boom-or-bust candidate in DFS contests as the Western Conference Finals wear on. Prior to Friday's 39-point outburst, Mann had just two double-digit scoring efforts over his previous 11 games.