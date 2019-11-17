Mann totaled 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT), eight assists and six rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 150-101 victory over Atlanta.

Mann came within striking distance of his first career triple-double Saturday, helping the Clippers to a thumping victory. It was a night for the fringe players to shine as the Clippers destroyed the opposition to the tune of 49 points. Patrick Beverley (calf) could return for Monday's game against the Thunder which would send Mann back to the bench. Once the Clippers are back to full strength, Mann is going to find it difficult to have any sort of meaningful role.