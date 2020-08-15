Mann finished with 25 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over the Thunder.

Mann cashed in as the Clippers ran with their bench unit for the majority of the game, falling one assist shy of his first career triple-double. With Ivica Zubac the only regular starter to see any court time, this was a great opportunity for the fringe guys to flaunt their stuff. Mann clearly has an intriguing skill set, however, his playing time is typically far too low to warrant any real fantasy production.