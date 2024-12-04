Mann (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Mann's absence is unsurprising after exiting Tuesday's win over Portland with a fractured middle finger. With Norman Powell (hamstring) also out, Kris Dunn could be busy Wednesday, while Amir Coffey and Jordan Miller are candidates for enlarged workloads as well.
