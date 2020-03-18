Clippers' Terance Mann: Undergoes surgery on hand
Mann underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right hand, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Mann suffered the injury Mar. 8 while playing in the G League. He does not have an immediate timetable for a return. However, it's possible the team will provide updates on his recovery even while play is suspended.
