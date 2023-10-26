Mann (ankle) was seen in a walking boot Wednesday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Mann suffered a sprained ankle in practice Monday, and coach Tyronn Lue has yet to establish a timetable for the guard's return. Robert Covington entered the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener and is expected to remain there until Mann returns. While it looks unlikely, Mann's next chance to play will come Friday at Utah.