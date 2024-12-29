Mann (finger) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Mann underwent surgery in early December to repair his fractured middle finger, and he'll miss his ninth straight game Monday as a result. A clear timeline hasn't been established, but his next chance to play will be against the Spurs on New Year's Eve.
