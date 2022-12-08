Mann is out for Thursday's game against the Heat due to being in concussion protocol, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Mann will miss his first game of the season Thursday. Luke Kennard (calf) and John Wall (knee) are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Mann's next opportunity to play is Saturday's matchup with Washington.
