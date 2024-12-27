Mann (finger) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Mann will miss his eighth consecutive outing after undergoing surgery on the fractured middle finger on his non-shooting hand in early December. There is no clear timetable for the 28-year-old's return, though his next chance to suit up will come Monday against New Orleans.
