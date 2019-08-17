Clippers' Terry Larrier: Joining Clippers for camp
Larrier signed a training camp deal with the Clippers on Saturday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Larrier is yet to play in an NBA game, and he most recently played for the Spurs in summer league. He spent the early portion of the offseason last year with the Mavericks before suffering a knee injury and being waived. He should be considered a long shot to make Los Angeles' final roster.
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...