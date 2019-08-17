Larrier signed a training camp deal with the Clippers on Saturday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Larrier is yet to play in an NBA game, and he most recently played for the Spurs in summer league. He spent the early portion of the offseason last year with the Mavericks before suffering a knee injury and being waived. He should be considered a long shot to make Los Angeles' final roster.

Our Latest Stories