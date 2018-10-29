Harris contributed 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and 11 rebounds across 30 minutes in the Clippers' 136-104 win over the Wizards on Sunday.

Harris essentially coasted to his third double-double of the new season, finding little resistance from the defensively-challenged Wizards while generating a season-best 64.3 percent success rate from the floor. Harris has been hot from long distance as well, with Sunday marking his sixth consecutive game with multiple made three-pointers to open the season. The 26-year-old's role as a vital source of offense in the Clippers' attack is about as secure as any player's in the league, making Harris one of the most dependable season-long and DFS commodities at the moment.