Clippers' Tobias Harris: Another productive night in win
Harris generated 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Friday's 116-102 win over the Cavaliers.
Harris' scoring total was a team high and marked his third time in the first four games of March eclipsing the 20-point mark. He also continues to consistently make his mark on the boards despite the rebounding proficiency of frontcourt mate DeAndre Jordan, as Harris now has between six and 12 rebounds in 10 of the last 12 contests. The veteran's high-usage role and quick study of the Clippers' system has his fantasy value at likely its highest point of the season at present.
More News
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Co-leads team in scoring Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Solid complementary effort in win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Lone offensive bright spot on starting five•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Significant downturn in production Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Double-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Clippers' Tobias Harris: Team-high scoring total in defeat•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...