Harris generated 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Friday's 116-102 win over the Cavaliers.

Harris' scoring total was a team high and marked his third time in the first four games of March eclipsing the 20-point mark. He also continues to consistently make his mark on the boards despite the rebounding proficiency of frontcourt mate DeAndre Jordan, as Harris now has between six and 12 rebounds in 10 of the last 12 contests. The veteran's high-usage role and quick study of the Clippers' system has his fantasy value at likely its highest point of the season at present.