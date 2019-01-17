Harris posted 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in the Clippers' 129-109 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Harris' well-rounded line was a typical one for the reliable floor-spacing big man, who's rewarded fantasy owners all season with above-average contributions across the stat sheet. The 26-year-old can seemingly be penciled in for Wednesday's numbers at minimum on most nights, as evidenced by his January averages of 19.4 points (on 49.1 percent shooting, including 54.5 percent from three-point range), 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals across 33.0 minutes.