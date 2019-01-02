Clippers' Tobias Harris: Bounces back in Tuesday's loss
Harris posted 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and three steals across 25 minutes in the Clippers' 119-113 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.
Harris co-led the first unit in scoring alongside Danilo Gallinari, opening the new year by bouncing back from a trio of sub-20-point efforts to close out 2017. The eight-year veteran was also particularly active on the defensive end, as his three swipes were a season-high figure. Although he saw a slight dip in his numbers during December after a red-hot November, Harris still finished the month with averages of 20.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 46.9 percent, including 40.3 percent from three-point range. His start to the new month is certainly encouraging despite the disappointing team outcome, and he'll look to build on it versus the Suns on Friday.
