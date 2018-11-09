Clippers' Tobias Harris: Cleared to play Thursday
Harris (illness) will play Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Harris feels good enough to give it a go after missing shootaround due to illness earlier in the day. He figures to be in the starting lineup, although it's unclear if he'll have his minutes limited to ensure he's 100 percent for Saturday's matchup against Milwaukee.
