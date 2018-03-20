Harris (illness) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Clippers courtside reporter Kristina Pink reports.

Harris was a surprise addition to the injury report earlier Tuesday with a case of the flu, but after going through his pregame routine, feels healthy enough to take the floor. He'll be a risky DFS play considering he's likely still battling some effects of the illness, though the Clippers aren't reporting any restrictions at this point in time.