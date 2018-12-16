Clippers' Tobias Harris: Close to a double-double Saturday
Harris totaled 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 loss to the Thunder.
Harris fell just one rebound short of a double-double Saturday, as the Clippers fell to their fifth loss from the past six games. Despite the team's poor form of late, Harris continues to have himself a nice season. He is the 29th ranked player in standard leagues which is likely the range owners should expect moving forward.
