Clippers' Tobias Harris: Clutch performance in tight win
Harris totaled 34 points (13-21 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Hornets on Tuesday.
Harris came up big on Tuesday, racking up a game-high 34 points including the game winner with just under five seconds to play. After totaling 35 points in his last three games combined, Harris bounced back with one of his best games of the season. Expect more of the same moving forward, as Harris' recent stretch of games was just a small blemish on an otherwise fantastic season.
