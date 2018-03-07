Harris managed 27 points (11-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Harris' scoring total co-led the Clippers on the night, and the star forward added his second-highest rebounding total of the season for good measure. The 25-year-old has shot at least 40.0 percent for four consecutive contests after a one-game, 25.0-percent clunker against the Nuggets on Feb. 27. HIs sizable role in the high-octane, fast-paced Clippers offense should keep his fantasy stock at near-elite levels down the stretch as the team continues its postseason push. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Harris is averaging 22.7 points (on 49.1 percent shooting), 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 steals across 36.0 minutes in his first three games of March.