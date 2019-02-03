Harris totaled seven points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in the Clippers' comeback win over the Pistons on Saturday.

It was another poor shooting effort for Harris, who scored all of his points in the second half. Harris is having the most efficient scoring season of his career, averaging 21.1 points per game on 50.1 percent shooting, so his 32.0 shooting percentage over his last two games should just be chalked up to a slump.