Harris had 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 loss to New Orleans.

Harris led the way once again, recording a team-high 26 points to go with nine rebounds. Harris, along with Danilo Gallinari, appears to be 1A and 1B on offense at this stage, contributing almost half the Clippers total score. It seems likely Harris will be able to maintain this kind of production moving forward in what could be another career year for the eight-year man out of Tennessee. Gallinari has a well-documented injury history and should he suffer another setback, Harris could be in line for an even bigger role.