Harris supplied 23 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in the Clippers' 128-109 win over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Harris paced the first unit in scoring and drew even with Montrezl Harrell for second on the team for the night. The 26-year-old went through some ups and downs with his shooting in December, but he's opened 2019 in better form on that front. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Harris is draining 49.2 percent of his 16.3 attempts per game over his first four January contests, including 50.0 percent from three-point range.