Harris tallied 19 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 104-101 win over the Mavericks.

Clippers fans are quickly falling in love with Harris, who wowed the crowd with some amazing shots on Monday. While he's filling big shoes left by the departure of Blake Griffin, Harris processes a different skill set that actually fits the Clippers offense better than the former face of the franchise. There's still a bit of defensive tweaking to be done, but Harris could be the key to getting them into the playoffs, and his outlook is rosy for after the All-Star break and beyond.