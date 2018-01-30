Clippers' Tobias Harris: Debut expected Saturday

Harris, along with Avery Bradley and Boban Marjanovic, is expected to make his Clippers debut Saturday against the Bulls, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.

Harris will be taking his physical Tuesday, keeping him out until the team's next game, which occurs on Saturday. It's expected he'll slot in as a starter for L.A. at one of the two forward spots. He should continue to play a large scoring role in his new environment. Prior to the trade, he was averaging 18.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 2.0 assists across 32.6 minutes per game.